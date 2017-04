Jan 11 Innate Pharma SA :

* Said on Sunday it has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement by which OREGA Biotech grants it full worldwide rights to its program of anti-CD39 checkpoint inhibitors

* OREGA Biotech will receive undisclosed upfront payment, milestone payments for preclinical, clinical and regulatory achievements as well as royalties on net sales.

