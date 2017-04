Jan 11 Bank FK Otkrytiye :

* Says received syndicated loan for $185 million for 1 year from nine banks for general corporate purposes, Thomson Reuters IFR reported

* Banks participated in syndication are Commerzbank, Citibank, Harbin Bank, ING, OCBC Bank, Raiffeisen Bank, Rosbank, Societe Generale and UniCredit

(Reported by Kira Zavyalova, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)