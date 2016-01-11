Saudi Arabia starts marketing dual-tranche sukuk
LONDON, April 11 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has opened books on its debut US dollar sukuk, according to a lead.
Jan 11 Mapfre SA :
* Says buys Dixon House, a historic building located in London, for 35.5 million pounds ($51.7 million)
* Total investment in Dixon House acquisition is of 51.3 million pounds, including 15.8 million pounds for remodeling
Source text: bit.ly/1ZWcpCZ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.6867 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, April 11 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has opened books on its debut US dollar sukuk, according to a lead.
* Says net profit of 135.2 million yuan ($19.59 million) in March