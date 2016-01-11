UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 11 Foschini Group Ltd :
* Says christmas trading was above expectation with group sales growth for December of 27.2 pct
* Group sales for 9 months to 26 December 2015 increased by 33 pct
* Says sales post christmas for period 27 December 2015 to 9 January 2016 have been good with group sales increasing by 39.7 pct
* Excluding Phase Eight, turnover growth was 12.5 pct with same store growth of 6.2 pct for Dec. 27 2015 - Jan. 9 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.