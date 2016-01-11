Jan 11 Foschini Group Ltd :

* Says christmas trading was above expectation with group sales growth for December of 27.2 pct

* Group sales for 9 months to 26 December 2015 increased by 33 pct

* Says sales post christmas for period 27 December 2015 to 9 January 2016 have been good with group sales increasing by 39.7 pct

* Excluding Phase Eight, turnover growth was 12.5 pct with same store growth of 6.2 pct for Dec. 27 2015 - Jan. 9 2016