Jan 12 Cellectis SA :

* Announced on Monday the publication of a study in Scientific Reports describing the design and development of a new CAR architecture with an integrated switch-on system that permits control over CAR T-cell functions

* Integrated switch-on system offers the advantages of controllable CAR T-cells for safety while allowing for the possibility of multiple cytotoxicity cycles using a small molecule drug

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)