BRIEF-Conmed corporation says jury found Surgiquest liable for $2.2 mln in compensatory damages
* Conmed corporation announces jury verdict in delaware litigation against surgiquest
Jan 12 Cellectis SA :
* Announced on Monday the publication of a study in Scientific Reports describing the design and development of a new CAR architecture with an integrated switch-on system that permits control over CAR T-cell functions
* Integrated switch-on system offers the advantages of controllable CAR T-cells for safety while allowing for the possibility of multiple cytotoxicity cycles using a small molecule drug
* Respiri has received Class IIA Ce Mark approval for its next generation airsonea home monitoring device