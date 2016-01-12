Jan 12 Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane SpA (INWIT) :

* Said on Monday it finalized the acquisition of 76 towers for mobile networks in Lombardy, mainly located in the province of Brescia, for a total amount of 7.9 million euros ($8.60 million)

