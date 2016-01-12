(Adds details)
Jan 12 British 'challenger' bank Virgin Money
on Tuesday unveiled two new senior hires from rival
lenders as part of a plan to accelerate growth.
The company, led by Jayne-Anne Gadhia, has recruited Tesco
Bank Chief Financial Officer Peter Bole and Hugh
Chater, the executive responsible for the commercial performance
of core banking products and Retail Private Banking at RBS
.
Bole is expected to join Virgin Money as CFO in 2017, while
Chater will join as Chief Commercial Officer, responsible for
the full range of Virgin Money products including credit cards,
by June.
Subject to regulatory approval, both Bole and Chater will
join the Virgin Money Executive Team and will report to Gadhia.
Virgin Money's current CFO Dave Dyer will remain in his role
until a hand-over is completed, after which he will remain with
the business in a part-time advisory role, Virgin Money said.
