Jan 12 British 'challenger' bank Virgin Money on Tuesday unveiled two new senior hires from rival lenders as part of a plan to accelerate growth.

The company, led by Jayne-Anne Gadhia, has recruited Tesco Bank Chief Financial Officer Peter Bole and Hugh Chater, the executive responsible for the commercial performance of core banking products and Retail Private Banking at RBS .

Bole is expected to join Virgin Money as CFO in 2017, while Chater will join as Chief Commercial Officer, responsible for the full range of Virgin Money products including credit cards, by June.

Subject to regulatory approval, both Bole and Chater will join the Virgin Money Executive Team and will report to Gadhia.

