Jan 13 DNB Markets said:
* Cuts Brent crude price forecast to $54.5/bbl for 2016 from
$60, cuts 2017 to $65 from $70 and keeps 2018 unchanged at $70
* Cuts Q1 Brent forecast to $38 per barrel from $55 and Q2
forecast to $55 from $60
* Says oil price at the start of 2016 is lower than
previously expected as North American oil storage levels have
remained stable, while the traditional seasonal winter pattern
would have been for crude stocks to fall
* Says expects the weak oil price to increase the upside
risk later in the year and increases Q4 Brent forecast to $65
from $60
* Expects countries outside OPEC to take "involuntary" cuts
in production and swing from record production growth in 2014 to
a production decline in 2016
* Oil investments declined 20 percent in 2015 and more cuts
are expected in 2016. These effects will start to show during
2016
* Expects the first sudden stop in production to happen in
North America
