(Refiles to correct spelling of word "files" in the headline.)

Jan 13Biomed-Lublin Wytwornia Surowic i Szczepionek SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it filed arrangement proceedings motion under restructuring law to Lublin court, Poland

* Due to prolonged negotiations in securing financing for Mielec plant investment project and maturity of settlement period for eligible expenditures within grant aid received by the company from the European Union funds, the company applied to the Polish Agency for Enterprise Development (PARP) for extension of the period for the project implementation and expenses settlement

* On Jan. 11 the company received negative response from PARP and decided to file the motion to the court due to lack of extension of the period to incur eligible expenditures, inability of settling of advanced payments from EU subsidies in the amount of 30 million zlotys ($7.5 million), as well as due to lack of possibility to recover further 6.8 million zlotys invested in Mielec

* Due to mentioned reasons, company has lost its financial liquidity and was put at risk of insolvency

* Company will continue to conduct negotiations with potential investors and financial institutions

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 4.0205 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)