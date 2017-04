Jan 13Mennica Skarbowa SA :

* Said on Tuesday its chairman of the management board, Jaroslaw Zoledowski, indirectly via Bafago Sp. z o.o. holds a 50.23 pct stake in the company (522,400 shares)

* Jaroslaw Zoledowski holds 50 pct of Bafago Sp. z o.o.

* Bafago has bought 522,400 company's shares on Dec. 23 from Volanttee Group OU at 4.79 zlotys ($1.19) per share

* Additionally, Volanttee Group OU is entitled to premium A (based on 2016 EBITDA result) and premium B (based on 2017 EBITDA result)

Source text for Eikon:,

Further company coverage:

($1 = 4.0158 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)