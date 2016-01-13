BRIEF-Saint-Care Holding to fully buy Millennia Corp at 14.8 mln yen
* Says co plans to fully acquire 100 percent stake in Millennia Corp which is mainly engaged in home nursing business, at 14.8 million yen in total, on June 1
Jan 13 InfoSCAN SA :
* Said on Tuesday that in the company's capital increase Hosta Enterprise sp. z o.o. acquired 125,000 series C shares representing a 6.06 percent stake in company
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says co plans to fully acquire 100 percent stake in Millennia Corp which is mainly engaged in home nursing business, at 14.8 million yen in total, on June 1
* Says co plans to set up a new firm named as Care Design Institute Inc, which will be mainly engaged in development and provision of care plan via AI, jointly with partners including INCJ (Innovation Network Corporation of Japan)