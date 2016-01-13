Jan 13 Warehouses de Pauw CVA :
* Says to have closed on Dec. 31, 2015 a sale and rent back
transaction with DHL Parcel Benelux for their premises in
Eindhoven, Netherlands, for a total investment of about 25
million euros ($27.04 million)
* The site includes a cross-docking centre with a surface
area of some 30,000 square meters benefiting the Benelux
distribution network of courier company DHL
* Expects to generate with this transaction an initialgross
rental yield of 6.5 percent for the leased section
