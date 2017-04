Jan 13 Kiler Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi :

* Reports total assets value of 1.46 billion lira ($485.70 million) at the end of 2015

* According to 2015 valuation report Istanbul Sapphire value is 824.5 million lira

* Company's paid share capital is 124 million lira Source texts for Eikon:,, ,, ,,,

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.0060 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)