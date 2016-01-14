PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 14
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 14 (Reuters) -
* Dubai's Amanat Holdings says has sold 4.14 pct stake in Al Noor Hospitals Group for 11.60 British pounds per share Further company coverage: (Reporting by Nadia Saleem)
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 14 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.