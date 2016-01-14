UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 14 Galatasaray :
* Reaches agreement with Martin Linnes and his club Molde FK for player's transfer to Galatasaray
* To pay 2 million euros ($2.17 million) transfer fee to Molde FK
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: [ ]
($1 = 0.9197 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.