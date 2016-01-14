UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 14 Home Retail
* Ceo says confident fast track delivery will drive sales growth in future
* Ceo says argos trading was "mixed" but progress made in transfromation plan
* Ceo says has to "respect where sainsbury's sits", does not know what sainsbury's next will be
* Ceo says "overall pleased" with fast-track launch
* Ceo says there was "no plotting" regarding sainsbury's approach in light of wesfarmers
* ceo: 'excited about argos' future whether as independent business or part of someone else' Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.