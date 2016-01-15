Jan 15Anglo Asian Mining PLC :

* Said on Thursday that FY 2015 gold production at its Gedabek gold, copper and silver mine in Western Azerbaijan was 72,032 ounces, up 19 pct over FY 2014 production of 60,285 ounces

* FY 2015 copper production 969 tonnes, up 24 pct over FY 2014 production of 784 tonnes

* FY 2015 silver production 28,626 ounces, down 8 pct over FY 2014 production of 31,177 ounces

* FY 2015 gold doré sales of 63,924 ounces at an average of $1,161 per ounce

* Q4 2015 gold doré sales of 15,759 ounces at an average of $1,108 per ounce

* Net debt, being interest-bearing loans and borrowings less cash and cash equivalents, totaled $49.2 million at Dec. 31, 2015 ($52.4 million at Dec. 31, 2014)

* Q4 2015 gold production at Gedabek totalled 17,930 ounces versus 18,164 ounces in Q3 2015

* Copper production for Q4 2015 totalled 335 tonnes (Q3 2015: 216 tonnes

* Silver production for Q4 2015 totalled 17,710 ounces (Q3 2015: total 4,439 ounces)

* Says loan from Reza Vaziri extended to July 8, 2016 with all other terms of the loan remaining the same

* Its new flotation plant to increase copper production at Gedabek was commissioned in Q3 2015 and began commercial production during Q4 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)