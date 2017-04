Jan 15 Telegraaf Media Groep NV :

* TMG announces the intention to enter into a strategic cooperation with Talpa

* Cooperation further enhances the positions of TMG and Talpa in radio, TV and Over The Top (OTT)

* As part of the cooperation TMG makes a cash-investment of 27 million euros ($29.54 million)

