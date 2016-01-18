BRIEF-Retrophin board appoints Ron Squarer as director
* Retrophin Inc - on april 10, board approved increase to size of board from 8 to 9 directors, appointed ron squarer to serve as a director- sec filing
Jan 18Infoscan SA :
* Said on Friday it raised H2 2015 financial forecast published on Aug. 19, 2015
* Sees now H2 2015 revenue of 567,500 zlotys ($137,840)versus 153,900 zlotys previously forecasted
* Sees now H2 2015 positive EBITDA of 347,800 zlotys versus negative 230,200 zlotys previously forecasted
* Outlook for FY 2016 and 2017 published on Aug. 19, 2015, remains unchanged
($1 = 4.1171 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 13 Drug company Innoviva Inc said on Thursday it would undertake a review of its costs, including executive compensation following pressure from activist investor Sarissa Capital Management LP.