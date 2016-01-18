Jan 18LifeWatch AG :

* Said on Sunday decided to suspend its current home sleep testing services while it explores new innovations and options for providing more efficient service to customers and patients

* Has taken steps to ensure that customers continue to have a provider for home sleep testing and will be informing customers accordingly

* Looks forward to a return to this business in the future

