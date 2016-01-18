BRIEF-Retrophin board appoints Ron Squarer as director
* Retrophin Inc - on april 10, board approved increase to size of board from 8 to 9 directors, appointed ron squarer to serve as a director- sec filing
Jan 18LifeWatch AG :
* Said on Sunday decided to suspend its current home sleep testing services while it explores new innovations and options for providing more efficient service to customers and patients
* Has taken steps to ensure that customers continue to have a provider for home sleep testing and will be informing customers accordingly
* Looks forward to a return to this business in the future
April 13 Drug company Innoviva Inc said on Thursday it would undertake a review of its costs, including executive compensation following pressure from activist investor Sarissa Capital Management LP.