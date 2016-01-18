Jan 18 Norwegian Petroleum Directorate says:

* Suncor Energy Norge AS, operator of production licence 571, has concluded the drilling of wildcat well 25/10-14 S.

* The well is dry.

* Suncor Energy Norge AS has 60 percent of the licence and Statoil has 40 percent Source text: here

Further company coverage: [ (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)