Credit Suisse board proposes to cut variable pay by 40 pct
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
Jan 18 Norwegian Petroleum Directorate says:
* Suncor Energy Norge AS, operator of production licence 571, has concluded the drilling of wildcat well 25/10-14 S.
* The well is dry.
* Suncor Energy Norge AS has 60 percent of the licence and Statoil has 40 percent Source text: here
Further company coverage: [ (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
NEW YORK, April 13 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, cut total compensation for Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink by 1 percent in 2016, according to a filing on Thursday.