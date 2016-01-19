Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 19Beta Systems Software AG :
* Sais on Monday FY 2014/15 revenue up around 23 pct at 41.6 million euros
* FY operating loss of 0.5 million euros, affected by one-time effects of 2.6 million euros
* FY net profit at 2.8 million euros
* Sees further moderate revene growth in FY 2015/16 and balanced operating result
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order