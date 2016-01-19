Jan 19 Stopklatka SA :

* Said on Monday that it completed series E shares subscription

* It allotted 4,641,304 series E shares at the issue price of 2.30 zlotys each

* The reduction rate for the additional subscription was 99.7 pct

