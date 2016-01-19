Jan 19Fly.pl SA :

* Said on Monday that DAMF INVEST SA has increased its stake in the company to 26.46 pct from 19.78 pct previously held via acquisition of 2,746,513 company's shares

* DAMF INVEST SA is a company related to Mariusz Patrowicz and Damian Patrowicz, a member of the supervisory board of the company

