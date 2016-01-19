Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 19 Note publ AB :
* Stefan Hedelius appointed new President and CEO of note
* Hedelius will take up his position on March 7, 2016
* Hedelius is replacing Peter Laveson
* Henrik Nygren will remain as acting President and CEO after end of Peter Laveson's parental leave Source text for Eikon:
