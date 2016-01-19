Jan 19 GN Store Nord A/S :

* Says gets 75 million euros loan from The European Investment Bank (EIB) for the development of the next generation of wireless hearing devices as well as fitting software and diagnostics equipment

* Says EIB's support will assist GN - specifically its subsidiaries GN ReSound and GN Otometrics - in the project, which will be carried out at the company's research and development centre in Denmark over 2015-2017 and is expected to result in numerous patent applications wireless hearing devices Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)