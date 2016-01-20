BRIEF-Vantage Equities Inc says FY net income 198.8 mln pesos
* FY net income attributable to parent equity holder 198.8 million pesos versus 280.6 million pesos
Jan 20Pro Kapital Grupp AS :
* Said on Tuesday that it has prolonged the redemption date of 378,070 'Pro Kapital Grupp convertible bond PKG2 20.01.2014' by two years and the new redemption date is Jan. 20, 2018
* In total convertible bonds were prolonged with total issue price of 1.1 million euros ($1.20 million) and convertible bonds with total issue price of 11,855.20 euros will be redeemed
