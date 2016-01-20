Jan 20Pro Kapital Grupp AS :

* Said on Tuesday that it has prolonged the redemption date of 378,070 'Pro Kapital Grupp convertible bond PKG2 20.01.2014' by two years and the new redemption date is Jan. 20, 2018

* In total convertible bonds were prolonged with total issue price of 1.1 million euros ($1.20 million) and convertible bonds with total issue price of 11,855.20 euros will be redeemed

