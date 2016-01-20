BRIEF-Landmarks proposes to undertake placement of up to 48.6 mln shares
* Proposes to undertake a private placement of up to 48.6 million new shares Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oGWVXr) Further company coverage:
Jan 20 First Capital SpA :
* Reported on Tuesday that it implemented the agreement with Arkigest Srl signed on Dec 17, 2015
* Under the agreement First Capital acquired 6.6 percent of share capital of Eukedos SpA for 1.5 million euros ($1.64 million)
* First Capital now holds 18.2 percent of Eukedos SpA share capital
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9126 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Proposes to undertake a private placement of up to 48.6 million new shares Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oGWVXr) Further company coverage:
PARIS, April 18 JP Morgan equity strategists on Tuesday said they still expected independent centrist Emmanuel Macron to win the French presidential election, even though they noted the race had tightened after a rise in polls for far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon.