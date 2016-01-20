Jan 20 First Capital SpA :

* Reported on Tuesday that it implemented the agreement with Arkigest Srl signed on Dec 17, 2015

* Under the agreement First Capital acquired 6.6 percent of share capital of Eukedos SpA for 1.5 million euros ($1.64 million)

* First Capital now holds 18.2 percent of Eukedos SpA share capital

($1 = 0.9126 euros)