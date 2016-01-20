BRIEF-TsinghuaTongfang to pay cash div 2.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 2.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
Jan 20 Concept Liberty Group SA :
* Said on Tuesday that upon its request the Warsaw Stock Exchange suspended trading of its shares between Jan. 26 and Feb. 5
* The suspension of trading of Concept Liberty Group's shares is due to change of nominal value and shares consolidation
* The tradining in company's shares is expected to resume on Feb. 8
