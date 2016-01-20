Jan 20 Adiuvo Investments SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its unit, Cambridge Chocolate Technologies Polska SA, signed an agreement granting exclusive distribution rights on Esthechoc Cambridge Beauty Chocolate to Ever-Spring Cosmetics International Corp.

* Ever-Spring Cosmetics International Corp. will be distributing the company's product in Taiwan

* The agreement was signed for period of three years and estimated value of deliveries in this period is about 2.0 million zlotys ($491,640)

($1 = 4.0680 zlotys)