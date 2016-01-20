BRIEF-Landmarks proposes to undertake placement of up to 48.6 mln shares
* Proposes to undertake a private placement of up to 48.6 million new shares
Jan 20 Adiuvo Investments SA :
* Said on Tuesday that its unit, Cambridge Chocolate Technologies Polska SA, signed an agreement granting exclusive distribution rights on Esthechoc Cambridge Beauty Chocolate to Ever-Spring Cosmetics International Corp.
* Ever-Spring Cosmetics International Corp. will be distributing the company's product in Taiwan
* The agreement was signed for period of three years and estimated value of deliveries in this period is about 2.0 million zlotys ($491,640)
($1 = 4.0680 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, April 18 JP Morgan equity strategists on Tuesday said they still expected independent centrist Emmanuel Macron to win the French presidential election, even though they noted the race had tightened after a rise in polls for far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon.