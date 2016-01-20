Jan 20 Macintosh Retail Group NV :

* Reaches agreement over sale of 140-180 stores of Scapino Nederland to H. Ziengs

* Close to agreement over sale of shares Brantano België/ Luxemburg to BrantNew

* Administrators also far advanced with sale of large parts of Manfield, Dolcis, Invito, Pro Sport, Steve Madden and Intreza store concepts

* Brantano transaction to BrantNew will include all 130 stores, all employees and all assets and liabilities in Belgium and Luxembourg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)