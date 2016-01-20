BRIEF-Landmarks proposes to undertake placement of up to 48.6 mln shares
* Proposes to undertake a private placement of up to 48.6 million new shares Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oGWVXr) Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Platynowe Inwestycje SA :
* Said on Tuesday that Sloneczne Inwestycje Sp. z o.o. has lowered its stake in the company to 4.63 pct (85,504 shares) from 10.18 pct
* Announced that ZAMZAW Sp. z o.o. has lowered its stake in the company to 54.065 pct from 89.48 pct
* The capital structure changes follow information from Jan. 15 on the repeal by the district court for Warsaw decision on registration of capital amendments from Oct. 19, 2015
PARIS, April 18 JP Morgan equity strategists on Tuesday said they still expected independent centrist Emmanuel Macron to win the French presidential election, even though they noted the race had tightened after a rise in polls for far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon.