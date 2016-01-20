BRIEF-AltPlus announces exercise of options
* Says 3,100 units of its fourth series options were exercised to 310,000 shares of its common stock during the period from April 3 to April 18
Jan 20Spir Communication SA :
* Announced on Tuesday the board of directors has decided to appoint Patrick Puy as CEO to replace Thierry Vallenet
* Edotco entered into share subscription agreement with Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (Diperbadankan) for subscription of 136.6 million shares in Edotco