* Reported on Tuesday that it entered into a new agreement for the cGMP manufacturing of UCART123 clinical batches, Cellectis` lead product candidate, with CELLforCURE, an LFB group company

* CELLforCURE is to be in charge of implementing cGMP manufacturing processes designed and developed by Cellectis

