BRIEF-Implanet Q1 revenue stable at 2.0 million euros
* Q1 revenue 2.0 million euros ($2.13 million) versus 2.0 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9390 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
Jan 20 Cellectis SA :
* Reported on Tuesday that it entered into a new agreement for the cGMP manufacturing of UCART123 clinical batches, Cellectis` lead product candidate, with CELLforCURE, an LFB group company
* CELLforCURE is to be in charge of implementing cGMP manufacturing processes designed and developed by Cellectis
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue 2.0 million euros ($2.13 million) versus 2.0 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9390 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Said on Saturday preliminary FY EBITDA according to IFRS amounts to a loss of 1.3 million euros ($1.38 million) (2015: minus 1.8 million euros)