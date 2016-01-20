Jan 20International Bank of Saint-Petersburg (IBSP):

* Says that it has provided two-year 1 billion rouble ($12.60 million) credit for LSR. Real Estate - North-West, unit of LSR Group

* The proceeds will be used to replenish the company's working capital for construction projects in Saint Petersburg

Source text - bit.ly/1nxvKg5

($1 = 79.3560 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)