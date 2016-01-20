Jan 20 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Tuesday that it resolved to exclude shares of Good Idea SA from trade on the NewConnect as of Feb. 24 unless the company hires authorized advisor and discloses related documents until Feb. 22

* Until the company fulfils requirements trading of its shares will be suspended

