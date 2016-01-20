BRIEF-LBC Express Holdings Inc says FY net income 921.6 mln pesos
* FY net income attributable to parent equity holder 921.6 million pesos versus 439.8 million pesos
Jan 20 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* Said on Tuesday that it resolved to exclude shares of Good Idea SA from trade on the NewConnect as of Feb. 24 unless the company hires authorized advisor and discloses related documents until Feb. 22
* Until the company fulfils requirements trading of its shares will be suspended
* FY net income 679.7 million pesos versus 827.2 million pesos