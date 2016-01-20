PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 18
April 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 20 Ryanair Holdings Plc :
* Says has agreed 5 year pay deals with all 76 cabin crew bases following similar deal with all 76 pilot bases
* Ryanair says deal provides staff with increased pay benefits and job security Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)
April 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.