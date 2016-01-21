Jan 21Softblue SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it signed a cooperation contract with the National Centre for Research and Development (NCBR

* According to the agreement, the company will implement a project "Sensoft on European Markets" within the framework of GO_GLOBAL.PL programme to increase commercialization of research and development works of Polish companies on the global markets

* The project duration is six months and its total cost is 152,941 zlotys

* The financing to the company under project is 130,000 zlotys ($31,546)

