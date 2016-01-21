Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 21 KPS AG :
* Said on Wednesday preliminary FY 2014/2015 revenue up 10.6 pct at 122.9 million euros ($134.1 million) and EBIT up 11.5 pct at 18.6 million euros
* Expects for FY 2015/2016 further significant increase in revenue and profit
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order