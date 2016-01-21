Jan 21 KPS AG :

* Said on Wednesday preliminary FY 2014/2015 revenue up 10.6 pct at 122.9 million euros ($134.1 million) and EBIT up 11.5 pct at 18.6 million euros

* Expects for FY 2015/2016 further significant increase in revenue and profit

