BRIEF-SAP has named Adaire Fox-Martin, Jennifer Morgan to executive board
* Says robert enslin and bernd leukert will shift and expand their portfolios as members of executive board of sap se
Jan 22Astro SA :
* Said on Thursday that it reported Q3 revenue of 541,679 zlotys ($130,850) versus 343,405 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 operating profit was 140,951 zlotys versus loss of 402,724 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net loss was 43,452 zlotys versus loss of 438,416 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 4.1397 zlotys)
* Says robert enslin and bernd leukert will shift and expand their portfolios as members of executive board of sap se
LONDON, April 13 Actress Gemma Arterton joins forces with fellow Britons Sam Claflin and Bill Nighy in heart-warming film "Their Finest", playing a writer asked to pen a movie to lift morale in World War Two Britain.