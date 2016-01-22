BRIEF-Zoetis to acquire Nexvet for US$6.72 in Cash Per Share
* Zoetis to acquire Nexvet Biopharma, an innovator in monoclonal antibody therapies for companion animals
Jan 22 1kemia IUCT Group SA :
* Announced on Thursday that its unit IUCT Empren had divested its entire stake in Biodan Science SL
* The divestment was a combined operation including assignment to InKemia group a part of technology developed by Biodan Science, that would be used in the development of a new product aimed to treat psoriasis, being carried out in cooperation with Barcelona Bioscience SL
* Transaction was valued at 200,000 euros ($216,660), which would not have any impact on FY 2016 results
* Says raises quality concerns after inspection of St. Jude's Sylmar facility