* Worst start for European corporate bond issuance since
1999
* Potentially first January in seven years with no US IPO
LONDON, Jan 22 (IFR) - Issuers largely steered clear of
primary markets this week, sidestepping the ongoing panic that
has pushed numerous equity indices into bear market territory
and sent the rouble and Mexican peso to record lows.
The dead week will be worrying for a banking industry that
relies on bumper January issuance to get off to a profitable
start for the year. Bankers are concerned that the turmoil may
have badly affected issuer confidence, which could prolong the
current hiatus even if markets turn around.
"It's so frustrating," said a European debt capital markets
syndicate manager. "There will be a window of stability and
we'll jump on the phone to issuers to prompt them to go, but
they're still scared."
No asset class was immune from the contagion. Even the US
investment grade corporate market, which normally holds up well
during times of market turmoil, was effectively closed as CDX
IG25 spreads reached a three-year high on Wednesday. Just
tranches came to market - bonds from Lloyds Banking Group and
Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line together raised US$2.2bn - after
33 tranches came the previous week.
In Europe, no investment grade corporate bonds printed at
all as issuers chose to sit on the sidelines after seeing
spreads widen. The region's corporate debt markets have only
seen 5.2bn of bonds priced so far in January, the worst start
to a year since 1999.
January is typically a busy month for corporates in the US
and Europe as they make the most of what is a traditionally
liquid time in the market to raise funding. But recent
transactions have not gone smoothly, leading many to sit out the
storm.
Telecom Italia, one of only four borrowers seen in the
European IG market this year, was forced to pay up for its 750m
eight-year deal on January 15, with the deal being priced at
mid-swaps plus 305bp. A deal that was the same size and tenor
was priced at plus 275bp a year earlier. Despite the premium,
the bonds have widened since pricing.
Even AB InBev bonds, which attracted a record US$110bn order
book last week, were trading as much as 20bp wider compared with
initial pricing across the curve on Wednesday amid the market
turmoil.
PREMIUM
"Many corporates have used the tight spreads on offer over
the last few years to refinance and extend their liabilities,"
said Paul Suter, fixed income trader at ECM. "The only people
that would come to the market now are those that really have
to."
"From an issuer's perspective spreads are at the wide end of
recent ranges and they will be less willing to pay these levels.
If you come now you will be having to pay a premium on top of
wider spreads."
Unsurprisingly, the high-yield space, which has been a focus
for investor unease in recent weeks because of a possible rise
in default rates, saw no deals. Spreads continued to widen, with
those on US Triple C rated bonds reaching a six-year high and
the CDX HY at a three-year high.
Emerging markets were likewise badly affected. Although
several sovereigns spoke about plans to come to market, only the
Emirate of Sharjah dipped its toe into the water with a US$500m
five-year sukuk. Latin America saw nothing but Asia bucked the
trend with several new issues, though they were primarily local
affairs.
A collapse in oil prices and poor economic indicators out of
China were blamed for the turmoil but many felt the let-off in
steam was unsurprising.
"It's a slightly overdue correction," said an EM banker, who
added that issuers and investors shouldn't become too
pessimistic as fundamentals remain resilient. "We know markets
will be volatile but cash balances are still there
[for potential investment]."
There were pockets of optimism in some parts of the capital
markets, not least in the quantitative easing-supported European
sovereigns, supranationals and agencies markets, where a handful
of trades printed.
ECM OPTIMISM
Equities provided a mixed picture. In the US, equity capital
markets are in full retreat. There are five companies currently
marketing IPOs, though they are lower quality and are seeing
limited investor demand. In the last few days, sub-prime online
lender Elevate Credit elected to postpone its offering ahead of
pricing, while civil engineering company Shimmick Construction
had to extend marketing of its IPO.
Bankers are saying that this could be the first January in
seven years without a US IPO pricing.
It was a different story in Europe, where despite the poor
state of secondary markets, a number of new issues were launched
last week. Bankers are hopeful that lengthy execution periods
will play in their favour, and that markets will brighten before
final pricing.
Bookbuilding began on Monday for the up to £449.2m IPO of
Clydesdale and Yorkshire Banking Group. The deal makes an ideal
first IPO in Europe this year as seller, National Australia
Bank, is keen to be rid of its UK venture - and is consequently
flexible on pricing.
Other IPOs in Europe are at an earlier stage, with Spanish
airline Volotea and Dutch offshore wind power services company
Sif also launching last week, following launches for CMC
Markets, Scandinavian Tobacco Group and Ascential a week
earlier.
"Investors are not closed for business provided you bring
them the right companies," said Alain Dib, head of ECM for EMEA
at BNP Paribas. "There are still good memories from last year's
IPOs which generally outperformed the market and they have cash
to deploy. But we need to remember that when investors tell you
in early-look meetings that they are interested, they are not
giving you an order. Yet."
"IPOs are normally a four-week process and a month is a long
time in the market; sentiment can change," he said. "Currently,
investment sentiment is volatile, it's not a clear direction of
travel."
Other deals are being driven by a need to raise funds as
soon as possible. Oilfield services company Technip raised 375m
from five-year convertibles on Wednesday, following on from cash
calls by CGG and Saipem totalling 3.85bn.
Similarly, a 275m capital increase by Nyrstar will repair a
balance sheet that has been severely impacted by falling
commodity prices, so options and flexibility on timing are
limited. The deal, which has significant backing from major
shareholder Trafigura, is set to be launched following the
release of the company's full-year numbers on February 4.
