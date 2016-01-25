Jan 25 Farmsintez :

* Reported on Friday general meeting of shareholders approves additional issue of 149,286,362 shares in private subscription to ROSNANO, AysGen, Relative Core Cyprus Ltd and LIFEBio Laboratories LLC

* The issue price is 25.45 roubles ($0.3252)a share

* Says additional issue will be paid for in cash, offsetting claims and shares in SinBio LLC

