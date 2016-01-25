Jan 25 Gimv NV :

* Announced on Sunday the succession of Urbain Vandeurzen as chairman of its board of directors

* Chairman will resign on the occasion of the next annual general meeting

* Expects to be able to provide further information on the succession of Dr. Ir. Urbain Vandeurzen as chairman of Gimv following the announcement of its full year results

