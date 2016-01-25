BRIEF-Corindus Vascular Robotics files for mixed shelf of up to $60 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $60 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2puLTot Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Biomed Lublin Wytwornia Surowic i Szczepionek SA :
* Said on Saturday that the Ministry of Development agrees to extend deadline of the company's investment in Mielec, Poland
* Filed a motion to Polish Agency for Enterprise Development for the deadline extension due to a deadline change for reaching quantified realization indicators for 3 projects under the Innovative Economy Program 2007-2013
* The ministry agreed to extend the deadline for the financial close and substantial completion of the project until April 15 and the production launch in Mielec until March 31, 2017
* The ministry said that the project costs have to be qualified over the previously agreed period as per the EU Regional Development Fund policies Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $60 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2puLTot Further company coverage:
* Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc - offering and resale by selling stockholders of 68.1 million shares of common stock of co - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2puLTot Further company coverage: