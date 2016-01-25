Jan 25 Arti Yatirim Holding AS :

* Unit Altinyag Kombinalari signs oilseed processing agreement with Sodrugestvo Turkey Tarim Tasimacilik for 6 months in the scope of doubling its production capacity

* The agreement has an option to be renewed every 6 months

