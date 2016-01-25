UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 25Trabzonspor :
* Said on Saturday that reaches agreement with Gaziantepspor football club for the transfer of Muhammed Demir and to pay 2.8 million euros ($3.03 million) contract termination fee to Gaziantepspor
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9234 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.