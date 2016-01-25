BRIEF-Corindus Vascular Robotics files for mixed shelf of up to $60 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $60 million
Jan 25 Blirt SA :
* In consortium, with Gdansk Medical University, Silesian University of Technology and Oncology Institute of Gliwice, signs deal with National Centre for Research and Development in Poland (NCBiR)
* Deal is for MOLTEST BIS project concerning early detection of lung cancer
* The value of company's share in project is 523,000 zlotys of which 260,000 zlotys is from European Union subsidy
* Blirt will work on diagnostic tests and production technology of semi-finished products
* Project budget is 6.7 million zlotys ($1.6 million)
($1 = 4.1324 zlotys)
* Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc - offering and resale by selling stockholders of 68.1 million shares of common stock of co