Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** Bain Capital plans a stock market listing for French furniture and interior decoration company Maisons du Monde, newsletter La Lettre de l'Expansion reported on Monday
** The initial public offering would take place by the end of the first half of the year, and Bain is about to put together a syndicate of banks, La Lettre de l'Expansion said
** A Bain Capital spokesman was not immediately available for comment (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 Ride-services company Uber Technologies Inc may be required to provide passengers a way to tip their drivers, despite its longstanding resistance, if a plan by New York City's taxi regulator is implemented.