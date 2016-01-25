** Bain Capital plans a stock market listing for French furniture and interior decoration company Maisons du Monde, newsletter La Lettre de l'Expansion reported on Monday

** The initial public offering would take place by the end of the first half of the year, and Bain is about to put together a syndicate of banks, La Lettre de l'Expansion said

** A Bain Capital spokesman was not immediately available for comment (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)