BRIEF-First Defiance Financial Q1 earnings per share $0.54
* First Defiance Financial Corp. Announces 2017 first quarter earnings
Jan 25 Munich Re
* Says acquires additional shares of Apollo Munich Health Insurance
* Stake of 23.37 pct acquired from joint venture partner Apollo Hospitals Group
* Munich Re stake in Apollo Munich Health Insurance now reaches 48.75 pct
* Parties agree on a purchase price of 1.635 billion rupees, equivalent to 22.3 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)
* Preferred Apartment Communities-board declared quarterly dividend on common stock of $0.235/share for Q2 2017, up about 6.8 pct versus prior qtrly dividend rate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: